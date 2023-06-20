Uasin Gishu MCAs shut down House in remuneration battle with SRC

Uasin Gishu County Assembly has joined the growing list of devolved legislative assemblies that have shut down to protest proposals by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on their pay and allowances.

The county ward representatives on Tuesday unanimously adopted a motion to adjourn the House business indefinitely, choosing to ignore deliberations on the 2023/2024 budget estimates until the SRC reviews their salaries and allowances.

Uasin Gishu County Government’s Chief Executive Committee for Finance and Economic Planning Micah Rogony, was to present Budget Estimates for the financial year 2023/2024 at the Assembly.

More than 40 MCAs – a majority from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have dismissed the SRC proposal to increase their gross monthly salaries by Sh10,000 from the current Sh144,375, with a committee sitting allowance of Sh62,450 in a month, terming it a mockery.

Kenya has 2,232 MCAs in the 47 county assemblies, with 1,450 elected and 782 nominated.

Nakuru, Embu, Narok, Mandera, Kericho, Tana River, Kisii, Marsabit, Makueni, Wajir, Garissa, Mombasa, Kwale, Kajiado, Nyamira, Laikipia, West Pokot and Samburu county assemblies have already shut down.

In the 2023/2024 Financial Year, SRC proposed an increase of the MCAs gross salary to Sh154,481 with the sitting allowance remaining the same.

The ward representatives protested the decision by SRC to slash their salaries from the previous Sh165,000, noting that it was interfering with their oversight role over the executive.

Members of Uasin Gishu County Assembly during a sitting to debate a motion of adjournment, demanding that Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) resolves the pay dispute. The MCAs have rejected the Sh10,000 increment offered by SRC terming it negligible. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Abolished allowances

The Lyn Mengich-chaired SRC also abolished the sitting and mileage allowances and the Sh2 million grant it had approved in February 2021 ahead of the August 2022 elections.

“It is a challenge to play the oversight role of the executive including the governor, deputy, county executives, and chief officers among other officials who are earning better salaries compared to what we are currently receiving,” said Mr Francis Muya, the Langas MCA, and Leader of Minority.

The Uasin Gishu MCAs also claimed that the current salaries do not match the high cost of living and daily demands of their electorate.

“MCAs are suffering in silence. It is tough to balance the little money we get and fundraising or medical bills and we need SRC to factor in this to cater for all these needs,” observed Mr Gilbert Chepkonga (Ainabkoi/Olare).

Majority Leader Julius Sang accused SRC of working to sabotage the devolution.

“This is not about our salaries, but championing devolution. We want to stand as an independent body. Some were concerned that we must pass the first budget but we want to insist that we have no problem with the executive or budget, but with the state of devolution,” noted Mr Sang, who is also the Megun ward representative.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker Philip Muigei, during a sitting on June 20, 2023, to debate a motion to adjourn House proceedings over a salary dispute with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, (SRC) Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

County Speaker

County Assembly Speaker Philip Muigei said the adjournment and failure to deliberate on the budget on Tuesday would not affect county operations as the executive can access 50 per cent of it in line with the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act 2019.

“The county finance executive was to read a policy statement on budget estimates today but the executive can withdraw up to 50 per cent of the projected budgetary estimates until a time when the policy statement is tabled. There should be no cause of alarm,” stated Mr Muigei.