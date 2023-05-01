Two Cotu officials find themselves alone at Uasin Gishu Labour Day fete

Two officials from the Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) found themselves as the lone attendees of Labour Day celebrations held in Uasin Gishu County, the backyard of President William Ruto.

North Rift Cotu Representative Peter Odima, together with his deputy Rodgers Ombati, arrived at Eldoret Central Primary School grounds to find the venue was empty, except for local journalists who had turned up to film the day's celebrations.

The duo, who had arrived with copies of a speech from Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, found themselves without an audience to read it too.

Cotu Uasin Gishu County branch chairman Peter Odima (left) and branch Secretary Rodgers Ombati leave Eldoret Central Primary School grounds in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, with the speeches they were to read for Labour Day on May 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

Mr Odima accused the county administration led by governor Jonathan Bii for failing to cooperate with Cotu to organise the fete. He said the county government had promised to provide tents, chairs and other requirements to ensure successful celebrations but that the county secretary went silent at the last minute, leaving officials stranded.

“By Sunday night, the county secretary had agreed to support us but it is unfortunate that he decided to ground us at the last minute,” said Mr Odima.

Mr Odima was forced to advise the County Commissioner not to attend to deliver the president's speech since there was no crowd to address.

He said that he was surprised to find an empty field with no tents and chairs from the county as promised.

“I was forced to call upon our county commissioner not to come to the field because there was not even a chair for him. This is the first time we have been ashamed by the administration of governor Jonathan Bii,” said Mr Odima.

He then distributed copies of Mr Atwoli's speech to a handful of journalists who had come to cover the event.

Mr Odima also regretted that his boss only sent him copies of the speech without supporting logistics to ensure a colourful celebration in the president's backyard.

“Even my own union has done nothing to support us celebrating Labour Day in this region. The only thing they did was to send booklets of a speech without bothering to know of celebration arrangements on the ground,” said Mr Odima.

He challenged governor Bii’s administration to emulate his predecessor Jackson Mandago, who he praised for supporting workers' events in the county.

“I praise Mr Mandago for the support he used to give us during his tenure. My prayer is that his successor will emulate the same,” said Mr Odima.

The low turnout was also attributed to hard economic times facing Kenyans.

Mr Odima said most employees in Eldoret are poorly paid, especially private security guards who are earning as little as Sh6,000 instead of standard pay of Sh16,000.

He also accused employers in the region of sexually abusing female employees.