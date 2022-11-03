Three detained in probe of elephant trophies trafficking cartel

Three men suspected to be members of a network involved in trafficking elephant trophies will be in police custody for 14 days pending a ruling on their release on bond, an Eldoret court directed on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested by police officers and warders from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) who posed as buyers and caught them ferrying the tusks at Maili Tisa on the Eldoret-Kitale highway.

Sammy Kipng’etich, Bonface Kwemoi and Julius Kipmosong were seized while ferrying the tusks valued at Sh1 million in a motor vehicle without a permit.

Police say the suspects operated between Mt Elgon National Park and Kitale, Eldoret and other towns. The suspects had been on police radar and a trap was set to arrest them.

The court heard that on November 1 at Mbuzi Mingi village in Uasin Gishu County, they were found in possession of two elephant tusks weighing about 52kg and valued at Sh1,040,000.

Denied charges

They denied the charges before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya.

Police reports allege that the trio are key players in poaching activities in Mt Elgon National Park and its environs, mainly in North Rift towns.

Police said they are pursuing other suspects linked to the crime.

Following the arrest, senior KWS detectives have launched a manhunt for more suspects involved in the poaching of antelopes and buffalos for meat in the park.

Prosecutors objected to the suspects’ request to be released on bond, arguing that they were a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

State Counsel Jeremiah Mureithi told the court that the accused were likely to influence key witnesses if freed.