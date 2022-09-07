Two Tanzanians arrested with four elephant tusks in Narok
Police in Narok South sub-county are holding two Tanzanian nationals found with four pieces of illegal ivory.
Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said the two were seized in Nan village following a tip-off from locals.
"Today (Wednesday) at 0532 hours we managed to arrest two suspects from Tanzania [in] Nan Village near Sonjoo Area through a tip-off from credible intelligence sources," said Mr Kisalu.
The suspects, identified as Musa Jomo and Mobishi Pumbuni, were booked at the Entasekera police post.
Detectives seized the tusks as they were being loaded onto a motorbike on the Entasekera-Morijo road.
The suspects will be arraigned once investigations are completed, Mr Kisalu said.