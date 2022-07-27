Prison warder freed on Sh1m bond after denying selling elephant tusks

A prison warder who allegedly tried to sell four elephant tusks to an undercover Kenya Wildlife Service officer has denied dealing in endangered wildlife trophies in a Meru Magistrate’s Court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Evans Mbicha released Mr James Kijuki Samwel, who is stationed at the Kangeta GK prison, on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 25, Mr Kijuki and another civil servant presented for sale the tusks worth Sh1.7 million to a KWS officer posing as a buyer.

The two allegedly delivered the tusks in a government-owned Suzuki Maruti (GKA 374N) driven by one Martin Mutwiri, a driver working with the registrar of persons in Tharaka Nithi.

Mr Mutwiri was charged at the end of May. He denied the charges and was released on the same bond terms as Mr Kijuki.

Mr Kijuki had been on the run and was only arrested days ago.

Prosecutors say that on May 24, a KWS officer received information that four people in Chogoria had elephant tusks and were looking for buyers.

He posed as a buyer and was connected to Mr Mutwiri. The two agreed that Mr Mutwiri would deliver the illegal items in Limauru village, near St Theresa Catholic Parish, in Kianjai.

Mr Mutwiri allegedly told the officer that he would ferry the tusks in a white government vehicle so that he would not be alarmed once he saw it.

KWS officers then arranged a sting operation. Mr Mutwiri and Mr Kijuki turned up at the pre-arranged site around 2pm on May 25.

As the driver opened the rear door to reveal the tusks to his assumed buyer, the rest of the officers swung into action and surrounded him, placing him under arrest.

The 17 kilos of tusks had been stashed in a green gunny bag, which was covered with a white bag and placed between the back seats.

His accomplice allegedly escaped but was arrested two days ago.