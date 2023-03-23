Police in Eldoret hunt for man who sexually assaulted and killed boy, 12

Detectives in Eldoret are hunting for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child and killing him, before dumping his body on a road in Ainabkoi sub-county.

The body of the 12-year old boy was dumped at Koilel area in Lotonyok on the Koilel-Chepkoilel road. It had several injuries on the head, with blood oozing from fresh injuries when it was found on Thursday morning.

According to Koilel village elder Isaac Kibiwott, the body was dumped in the area by a man driving a white Toyota Probox car.

“At around 7:45pm on Thursday, a Probox was spotted dumping a body in the Koilel area before speeding off. We reported the incident to Kapsoya police station,” said the village elder.

Already detectives have traced the car suspected to have been involved and seized it. However, the suspect is yet to be traced.

Police also found blood-stained clothes in the car that was traced to a home in Kapsoya estate.

The owner of the home, an elderly man (name withheld) told police that the vehicle belongs to his son who had gone missing.

“The vehicle was found parked at the residence of the elderly man. It had fresh blood stains in the boot and blood-soaked clothes beside it,” said Uasin Gishu county police commander Benjamin Mwanthi.

Police found more blood-stained clothes allegedly belonging to the victim in the house of the missing man.

“Clothes suspected to belong to the minor were recovered from the suspect’s house. Blood stains were also found spilled all over the floor of the house,” said the police.

“Our officers moved to the scene and collected the body. The body had injuries at the back of the head and blood oozing. It has since been transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Mortuary,” said Mr Mwanthi.