Defilement alarm as report shows 84 teens got pregnant in Uasin Gishu in a year

More than 80 children were defiled in Uasin Gishu county in the past year, the latest data from the Ministry of Labour and Social services and the Directorate of Children’s Services shows.

Soy sub-county director of Children Services Diana Komen has revealed that 84 children were sexually abused between 2021 and 2022. Ms Komen said sexual violence against children, especially girls, tops the list of child abuse cases in Uasin-Gishu county.

“As the Directorate of Children Services in Uasin Gishu, we received 84 cases of child abuse that are of sexual offences. Physical violence stood at 69 cases reported in the year 2021/2022,” said Ms Komen.

This year alone, she revealed, more than 50 cases of violence against children, including physical and sexual abuse, have been reported in the county the past two months.

Poor investigations

Speaking at the Teachers Advisory Centre in Eldoret during the International Social Workers Day on Tuesday, Ms Komen decried increasing cases of child abuse in the county.

According to Ms Komen, every day a child is abused either sexually or physically.

The Association of Social Workers, Uasin Gishu county, said defilement and other forms of sexual abuse are on the rise in the region.

Ms Margret Saisi, a social worker, said due to poor investigations, the majority of defilement cases are not prosecuted well.

“It is unfortunate that the majority of our girls are being subjected to various forms of sexual abuse. Children who are sexually violated hardly get justice due to poor investigations,” said Ms Saisi.

She revealed that most child abuse cases go unreported, especially incest, where those responsible are usually very close family members and relatives.

Ms Komen called on the public to work with the government to fight all forms of child abuse in society.

“We are appealing to members of society to help us fight child abuse by reporting these cases to our officers. Call our toll-free number 116 or visit the nearest police station in your respective areas,” she advised.