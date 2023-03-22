Man charged with defiling daughter claims wife framed him over affair

A 41-year-old man charged with defiling his 8-year-old daughter has claimed in an Eldoret court that he was framed by his wife over his extra-marital affairs.

The accused, a long-distance truck driver, told Eldoret Principal Magistrate that his wife was using their child to settle scores over marital challenges, claiming she had framed him with the defilement to stop him from relocating to Mombasa with another woman.

“My wife is against my plans of travelling to Mombasa where I have another woman. She coached my daughter to claim that I defiled her. How can I defile my daughter?” he asked when the charges were read to him.

The man from Kesses Sub County in Uasin Gishu County was Monday charged with defiling his eight-year-old daughter. The court heard that he defiled the minor on March 15 at their home inTuinet village, Kesses within Uasin Gishu County.

He was also charged with an alternative charge of having an indecent act with a minor.

He denied the charges and pleaded with the court to consider releasing him on reasonable bond terms.

His attempt to convince the court that he was framed by his wife bore no fruit since the court directed him to raise the issues during the hearing of the case in a trial court.

“For now, I have heard you but you will be able to defend yourself during the hearing of the case in a trial court,” the magistrate ordered.

The court declined to release him on bond pending a pre-bail report from probation officers.