Eldoret granny in court for helping son defile drugged granddaughter

A 55-year-old Eldoret woman has been charged with drugging her granddaughter to get her defiled by her father.

The court heard that the woman would intoxicate her granddaughter, 12, with chang'aa to enable the minor’s father to defile her. She would then warn the child not to tell anyone.

The woman was arrested by police officers from Huruma Police Station in Uasin Gishu County after Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Barnabas Kiptoo directed the officer in charge of the station to arrest her in November 2022.

It followed a case where her son — the minor’s father — was sentenced after he was found guilty of incest and defilement.

The court heard that on August 2, 2020, at Huruma estate in Eldoret town, the woman gave chang'aa to her grandchild with the intention to have her defiled by her biological father.

Indecent acts

The woman also faced an alternative charge of induced indecent acts with the minor.

In last year’s court proceedings, the 33-year-old son of the accused was handed 40 years in jail after he was found guilty of defiling his daughter with the help of his mother.

The minor told the court that her grandmother used to give her alcohol before she was defiled by her father.

The court also heard that on diverse dates between March 13, 2020, and August 2020, the granny intentionally and unlawfully compelled the child aged 12 years to engage in sexual intercourse with an adult.

The accused denied the charges.

Detained

State Counsel Miriam Sakari opposed her release on bond, imploring the court to wait for a pre-bail report from probation officers to ascertain whether she qualifies to be released on bond.

Mr Kiptoo directed that the accused be detained at Eldoret Women's Prison, pending the pre-bail report.

The case will be mentioned on March 16 when probation officers will present a pre-bail report in court.

The testimony of the minor made in court last year caused the magistrate to order the arrest of the accused, who had gone into hiding after the directive.

Grandmother watched

While he was being sentenced in 2022, the prosecution told the court that the man, who lived in a one-bedroom semi-permanent house with his daughter and his mother would sexually molest the minor in the presence of his mother.

The court heard that mother and son would give the girl chang’aa and once she became intoxicated, he would carry her to his bed and defile her.

“I used to find myself on my father’s bed with a lot of pain in my private parts. My grandmother used to wash me after the incident as she frequently told me not to tell anybody,” the minor told the court in 2022.