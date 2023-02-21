Police rescue Kisii man accused of defiling his 4 daughters from lynching

A man accused of defiling his four daughters in Kisii County narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after angry residents attempted to lynch him.

Were it not for the quick response of officers from Kisii Central Police Station, the 43- year-old suspect would have been lynched.

Kisii Central Sub County Police Commander Amos Ambasa said police received information from Jogoo Sub-location assistant chief that angry residents had stormed the suspect’s home, following reports that he had been defiling his daughters aged between 20 and 14.

According to the police boss, the man’s goose was cooked on Sunday evening when he returned from his masonry work.

“The youngest daughter who is aged 14 told us that the father wanted to defile her on Sunday night but she resisted his overtures before she raised an alarm that alerted her siblings,” Mr Ambasa said.

The girls escaped to their aunt’s place where they spent the night.

According to Mr Ambasa, the man followed his daughter’s to their aunt’s place to take them home but they refused to go back.

After their father had left, the girls narrated how their father has been defiling them since the death of their mother two years ago.

As the man prepared to go to work on Tuesday morning, agitated members of the public who wanted to lynch him stormed his house.