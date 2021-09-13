Fake policeman rescued from lynching by angry Mukuru mob

Fake policeman

Dennis Mokaya who was arrested on September 13, 2021 in Mukuru Kayaba slums for allegedly masquerading as a policeman.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

Security agents in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba slum have rescued a 39 year-old man from lynching by irate residents after they discovered he had been faking to be a policeman.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.