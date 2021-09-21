Suspected rapist narrowly escapes lynching in Mukuru slum

Business came to a standstill at Kambi Moto area in Mukuru-Kayaba slum, Nairobi on Tuesday morning after irate residents attempted to lynch a suspected rapist.

He is said to have infected a minor with a venereal disease.

Police say the man, 60, allegedly defiled an 8-year-old Grade 3 girl.

The man, who is also the security chairman of Kambi Moto area, is suspected to have defiled the minor several times.

"He gave her Sh200 and persuaded her not to tell anyone," Victoria Wangui, a community health volunteer, said.

A medical report from Mater Hospital showed that the child had been abused and infected with sexually transmitted diseases. Her genitals were also found to have been badly damaged as a result of the abuse.

Police, local youths and community workers moved to set a trap to catch the man, but angry residents, baying for his blood, wanted to lynch the suspect.

He was flushed out of his hideout under a bed belonging to his girlfriend, but police had a hard time getting him to the police station as dozens of rowdy youth and angry women wanted to set him alight.

However, officers managed to rescue him from the crowd before locking him up at South B police station.

More police officers had to be brought from the station in order to bring the situation under control.

Eventually, the girl was taken away by ambulance for specialised treatment.

Police say they have launched a manhunt for two other suspects who were allegedly involved in the abuse of the child.