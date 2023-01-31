Police conclude investigations into murder of LGBTQ activist Chiloba

Police have completed investigations into the death of gay activist Edwin Kipruto alias Chiloba. The file has been forwarded the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for action.

A detective, who requested not to be named because he is not authorized to speak the media, said the investigation is complete and that the suspects will likely be charged with murder on Tueday.

“We have concluded piecing together all the evidence surrounding the murder of Chiloba,” the detective told the Nation.

Three weeks ago, five suspects, including three minors, were arraigned over the murder.

Jacktone Odhiambo (right), and Dennis Litali second (right), main suspects in the killing of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, and three other suspects at Eldoret Law Courts in Uasin Gishu County on January 09, 2023. The court allowed detectives the suspects for 21 days as investigations continue. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The court allowed the police to hold the suspects for 21 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

Last week, a team of more than ten homicide experts led by Martin Nyuguto went to the crime scene to gather what the experts termed as a reenactment of evidence.

The team went to the scene in the company of the prime suspect in the murder Jackstone Odhiambo, tracing how the body was moved from the murder scene to where it was dumped.

Mr Nyuguto said the experts have done thorough investigations to help the prosecution come up with a watertight case against the suspects.

The murder attracted global attention, with the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urging the Kenyan authorities to thoroughly investigate the brutal murder.

“We urge and expect the Kenyans to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into his death,” Price, who is openly gay, told the Washington Blade during his daily press briefing.

“And of course, if there’s anything we can do to assist, we stand ready to do that,” Prince was quoted by Washington Blade America’s LGBTQ News source.

The late Gay activist Edwin Chiloba. The US government has offered to assist Kenyan authorities with their investigations into the killing of Chiloba. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

Mr Chiloba’s body was found stuffed inside a metallic box along the Kipenyo-Kaptinga road within Mokombet village in Uasin Gishu County before it was identified by the police.

Police said they received information from boda boda riders who had seen a vehicle, with a concealed registration number, dumping the box along the road.

The deceased was buried a week ago at his family home in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

The casket carrying the body of slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba in Sergoit, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, on January 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group