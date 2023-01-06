Revealed: LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s last moments

Could this be the last moments of model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba whose decomposing body was found on Wednesday in a metal box?

A short video clip has emerged showing the celebrated model dancing and merry-making with his friends to Sauti Sol's song Live and Die in Afrika.

Nation.Africa has established that the clip was recorded on New Year’s Eve.

In the clip, Chiloba can be seen dancing with his friends while singing along to the song.

Four days later, his body was be found inside a metallic box along the Kipenyo – Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County, wearing the same clothes that he had on December 31, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that a bodaboda rider saw a vehicle dropping the metal box in the area, and the police were alerted.

Upon opening the box, the decomposing body of a man dressed in a red trouser and a black jacket with silver stripes was found inside, shocking a crowd that had already milled around the scene.

In early July 2022, Chiloba posted horrific photos on his Instagram (that were later deleted), after he was attacked and assaulted ostensibly because of who he was and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content.

And on December 16, 2022, he posted on Instagram, “So, my movement is for everyone. It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalised for, I am going to fight for all marginalised people.”

Chiloba has never shied away from dressing like a woman and sharing the images across his official social media accounts.