Prime suspect in the killing of Chiloba described as humble, 'respectful son of a clergy'

The prime suspect in the killing of gay activist and fashion designer Edwin Kiptoo Chiloba has been described by relatives and friends as a good-mannered son of a church leader.

Those who spoke to the Saturday Nation yesterday said they know Mr Jacktone Odhiambo as a respectful man who was brought up in a Christian family.

They said Mr Odhiambo’s father is a respected pastor and chairman of Nyumba Kumi initiative in Huruma estate on the outskirts of Eldoret.

“We have known Odhiambo to be a reserved and respectful man. His being linked to the murder of the University of Eldoret student has shocked everybody,” Mr Joseph Wanjala, one of the residents, said when homicide detectives visited the family’s home in Kahoya to trace the last moments of the activist.

“As parents, we cannot defend our children when they are involved in criminal activities. It is important for investigators to do their work and arrest everyone linked to the activist’s killing and ensure justice is delivered.”

The detectives did not allow journalists to talk to relatives of Mr Odhiambo who were with him during the visit.

Mr Odhiambo, who was in handcuffs and a white hazmat suit, was taken there to help detectives identify items belonging to Chiloba.

Dennis Litali (left) and Jacktone Odhiambo are suspects in the killing of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba, an LGBTQ activist and model. They appeared at the Eldoret Law Courts in Uasin Gishu County on January 9, 2023 along with three other suspects. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“The only thing we can tell you is that Odhiambo’s father is a church leader and our Nyumba Kumi chairman in Huruma estate. We did not expect his son to be accused of involvement in crime,” said another local who requested anonymity.

The detectives found clothes and other items belonging to Chiloba.

CCTV footage

Investigators want to retrieve security camera footage at Tamasha lounge in Eldoret where Mr Odhiambo and Chiloba were last seen dancing with friends as they ushered the New Year.

“We will obtain footage at to help us identify more people who were with Chiloba,” Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide chief Martin Nyuguto said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder as detectives continue to gather more evidence for a watertight case.

Items collected by detectives from the home of the Jacktone Odhiambo’s parents in Kahoya Estate, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on January 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

They were arraigned for murder on Monday morning.

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo allowed police to hold the five for 21 days as investigations continue.

The case, the court said, will be mentioned on January 31.

According to the Chiloba family, the student will be buried in Sergoit village, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Thursday.

“Funeral arrangements are ongoing,” Chiloba’s cousin, Gaudencia Tanui, said.

The pathologist’s report shows that Chiloba was suffocated.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said pieces of jeans cloth were stuffed in the nose and mouth, resulting in suffocation and death. The body had no physical injuries.

“The brain was swollen, an indication of lack of oxygen,” Dr Oduor said, adding that samples have been taken to the government chemist to establish other factors that contributed to the death.

Chiloba’s body was found in a box on the Kipenyo-Kaptinga road in Kapsaret on Wednesday.