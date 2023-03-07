More Finnish varsities threaten to deport 91 Kenyan students over study scam

The controversy surrounding the Uasin Gishu-Finland scholarship programme facilitated by the county government has deepened after two more universities threatened to deport 91 Kenyan students over fee arrears.

Tampere university had already issued notice to send home 111 students for defaulting on fee payment and now Laurea and Jvaskyla universities have given 91 students up to the end of March to settle their fees or be kicked out of the country.

Laurea University has put on hold studies for students pursuing nursing and physiotherapy until the tuition fees for the second semester are paid.

“No teaching is arranged for these groups while they are on hold. The second semester for these groups will start after Laurea has received the tuition fees,” the university stated in its notice.

It stated that information about the terminated right to study will automatically flow to the Finnish Immigration Service Migri through electronic systems, which will be followed by cancelling the residence permits, before the deportation of the affected students.

Crisis meeting

Consequently, Governor Jonathan Bii has convened a crisis executive meeting on Thursday to deliberate the developments.

In a notice issued to Deputy Governor Eng John Barorot and programme coordinator Meshack Ronoh, Laurea university has set tough conditions to extend the deadline for the payments of fees for some of the programmes, until April 15, 2023.

“After discussing the matter with the board of Laurea University of Applied Sciences, Laurea will extend the payment deadline of second-semester tuition fees until March 31 on the condition that Uasin Gishu County government will enter into a written agreement with each of the students or their parents, and send a copy of each of the agreements to Laurea,” stated Jouni Koski President Laurea University of Applied Sciences.

According to the notice, Laurea university administration will only readmit the students whose studies will be suspended after fees for their second semester have been paid.

But there is also a risk they might not be allowed by Finnish authorities to reenter the country.

“Should the tuition fees not be paid until March 31, 2023, the students will lose their right to study and their residence permit. It will be better for Laurea, Uasin Gishu County, and the students themselves that the students are in Kenya and not in Finland,” the institution stated in its demand notice.

Extension request rejected

The Laurea University of Applied Science turned down a request by the Uasin Gishu County Government to negotiate for an extension of the deadline to pay the fee for students studying at Skill Dove and Forenom institutions, arguing that they are not privy to the agreements.

“Laurea Board has explored the means and options available to find a solution, and the conditions described in this letter are non-negotiable,” said the notice.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim (right) and his Deputy Governor John Barorot addressing the press at the county headquarters in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 05, 2023, on the Finland Overseas Study Programme. The three universities in the programme have threatened to have students who have not paid school fees deported. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Governor Bii has admitted that Tampere University did not agree to extend the deadline of 28 February and that they have ended the cooperation with the devolved unit.

He, however, disclosed that the university management is willing to continue with the programme if parents meet their obligation of paying fees.

“We have engaged with financial institutions and some are willing to offer a soft loan to parents who are willing to pay fees for their children,” disclosed Mr Bii.

The Uasin Gishu-Finland scholarship programme was started under former Governor Jackson Mandago.

According to the assembly report, the Finland programme was managed by Mr Joseph Maritim-immediate former Chief Officer in the department of Youth and Sports and Principal Trustee, Mr Joel Ruto, Director, Uasin Gishu County Education Revolving Fund and Trustee, Mr Meshack Rono-Deputy Director, Uasin Gishu County Revolving Fund and Trustee, among others.

County assembly report

Already, the governor has received a report from the County Assembly ad hoc committee formed in February to investigate the scandal, which made some recommendations on how the situation could be salvaged and recommended action to be taken against county officers responsible for the mess.

The county government has opened a Bank sub-account on the main Trust Account at Kenya Commercial Bank, for each cohort, with parents being signatories.

“Parents must pay fees by March 31, 2023. We have held a series of meetings with universities -both physical and online where we have informed them that the county was only a guarantor, but the parents were responsible for payment of fees,” said Mr Bii.

The assembly committee endorsed the suspension of the programme after revealing how parents lost huge sums of money in what was an otherwise good initiative that could have benefited Uasin Gishu students, some of who are now stranded in a foreign country.

Put on hold

The ad-hoc committee chaired by Mr Gilbert Chepkonga put on hold further programmes until proper policies are put in place and endorsed the recovery of the money to support the stranded students.

The County Assembly, consequently, suspended arrangements by the county executive for similar programmes with Canada.

In March 2022, Mr Mandago, who is now the Uasin Gishu Senator also signed an agreement with Northern Lights College in Canada.

“We advise that those engagements be suspended until proper policy frameworks are put in place,” the committee advised.

The committee recommended that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and other relevant agencies probe the offences of forgery, abuse of office, and integrity.

The committee further wants County Attorney Stephen Lel to step down, pending investigations, citing him for professional negligence.

“The County Attorney failed to advise the County Government in his capacity as the principal legal advisor about the program and its consequences,” said the report.