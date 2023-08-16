Finland scholarships saga: Senator Jackson Mandago surrenders to police

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago on Wednesday evening presented himself to Rift Valley Regional DCI headquarters in Nakuru over the botched Finland education programme.

Earlier, a Nakuru court had issued a warrant of arrest against him and three county officials over the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada education programme saga.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago being escorted to Nakuru Central Police Station where he has been booked to spend the night. Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed that Mr Mandago will be arraigned tomorrow. Photo credit: Joseph Openda I Nation Media Group

The prosecution led by Angeline Chinga applied for the warrants to be issued after the four failed to turn up in court to plead to charges of conspiracy to steal over Sh1.1 billion.

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege issued the warrants for their arrest.

Senator Mandago and the three officials—Joseph Kipkemboi Maritim, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei—were to answer to eleven charges of stealing, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony.