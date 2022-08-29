Eldoret woman who stabbed husband to death mentally fit for trial, court told

A mental examination report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has confirmed that an Eldoret woman charged with stabbing her husband to death is of sound mind and fit to stand trial.

The incident happened at Elgon View estate on the night of August 21 after the couple had returned home from a club.

A psychiatric assessment was conducted at MTRH on August 24 and the results were presented before Eldoret High Court Deputy Registrar Rosemary Onkoba. It shows that Winnie Wangari Maina, 35, is mentally stable to plead to murder charges.

Ready to charge suspect

State counsel Emma Okok told the court that prosecutors were ready to charge the suspect with murder in line with Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The charge sheet alleges that Ms Maina murdered Wycliffe Muriithi Miriti, 33, at the couple’s home after a night out drinking.

She was arrested on August 21 after taking the man to hospital with knife stabs.

Mr Miriti, who was a senior logistics officer at an international beverage company in Eldoret, was pronounced dead upon arrival at MTRH.

Security guard's account

The investigating officer said a security guard at Elgon View estate had told police that the couple arrived at their house at around 4:30am from a local pub before a fight erupted.

The G4 security officer reported the incident at the Langas Police Station.

Police said the suspect rushed Mr Miriti to hospital in the family car but he succumbed to three knife injuries upon arrival at MTRH.

The woman also suffered minor stab wounds in the buttocks.

Plea deferred

She was not allowed to plead to the charges, with the court deferring it to August 31.

“Because the judge who is supposed to preside over this matter is away today, I defer plea-taking to August 31 before the duty court,” directed the deputy registrar.