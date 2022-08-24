Notorious Eldoret playground turns into a den of killers, rapists

At daylight, it is a peaceful playground where children and youths from Langas and Yamumbi come together for recreation, mainly playing football and other games.

At night, however, it is a den of killers, rapists, drug dealers and other criminals.

From as early as 7pm, criminals hide in the bushes around the football pitch under the cover of darkness, ready to pounce on their targets, robbing, maiming and killing their victims.

Locals have branded the small Njambini football pitch, which sits on two acres between maize plantations, as one of the most dangerous places at the boundary of Langas and Yamumbi estates.

The field is associated with mugging and killings.

Furious residents

On Monday, furious residents could not hide their anger anymore after a young man from the area who was attacked at the field succumbed to his injuries.

The death of Joseph Njoroge, 21, provoked residents into tilling the field to keep away marauding gangs that have turned it into a den of crime.

Residents of Njambini-Yamumbi in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County look on as a tractor ploughs the killer playground on August 22, 2022.

On August 17, Njoroge, a student at a local technical school was attacked by thugs, leaving him writhing in pain.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He died from severe bleeding.

“This field has become a killing ground. We are fed up. The recent killing of Joseph Njoroge has angered us a lot,” said Mr Maina Njoroge, a community leader.

“As a community we have decided to plough this field and change it into something else. We cannot allow criminals to continue using this field to kill and harm residents,” he said as he led residents to plough it.

Build school or hospital

Mr Njoroge appealed to the government to help residents build a school or hospital at the field.

Virginia Njoroge, the elder sister of Joseph Njoroge, said her brother succumbed to injuries after he was attacked.

Ms Njoroge appealed to the government to take action against the criminals.

“If this field had not been here, my brother wouldn't have been killed. He met his death while on his way back home from a college in town. The government must move in swiftly and arrest all criminals behind this heinous incident,” a sobbing Ms Njoroge told Nation.Africa.

Have to get home early

Alice Muthoni, another community leader, had the same sentiments. She said the playground has done more harm than good to residents and is a source of fear.

She said locals must suspend their activities as early as 7pm so as to avoid being attacked.

“We are tired of mourning locals killed at this field. We better do away with the football pitch and save the lives of people. If we are not careful, some of us are going to become widows due to security threats emanating from this field,” said Ms Muthoni.

Young people are targets

As Joseph Njoroge’s family prepares to bury him, another family in the same neighbourhood is nursing a young man who was critically injured by attackers at the same field three weeks ago.

Emmanuel Korir Mugo was attacked by a machete-wielding gang that left him with a deep wound in the back of his head.

“It is just by the grace of God that my brother, who is 20 years old, is alive. This field has become a dangerous spot,” said his brother Hezekiah Mugo.

“The attackers mostly target young people, robbing them of valuables, including mobile phones. We cannot allow this field to continue existing here.”

Though the young man was discharged from hospital, he is still dealing with the trauma.

In another incident in January last year, the body of a man was found dumped at the field.

Lucky to be alive

Joseph Kung'u, another victim, is lucky to be alive after he narrowly escaped death with serious injuries.

Mr Kung’u was attacked in August last year by a gang of four men, who ejected him from a motorcycle. He was left with permanent head injuries after being cut in the back of his head.

“August last year is etched in our minds. My husband was attacked by a gang of four men who left him completely paralysed,” said Ms Muthoni.

Ms Muthoni wants the government to install security lights along the road near the field so as to minimise criminal activities at the field.

Ploughing the field, she said, is not a lasting solution and the government should beef up security in the area.

Organised gangs

Residents said organised gangs from Eldoret have shifted their base to the area.

“I operate a small eatery in town and recently as I was walking home at around 7pm, I was accosted by three men. They attempted to strangle me but I was lucky to escape as they ran away with my clothes,” he said.

Alex Njoroge, another victim, said: “I am sure people who attacked me are not locals. These are criminals who have shifted their base from town to here.”

Police can do more

Despite the security threats, locals hailed the police for trying to secure the area at night. But they want the police to do more.

“We are not blaming police for insecurity, but we want them to do more to eliminate this gang,” said Josphat Ojuok.

Kapseret sub-county Police Commander John Odhiambo said police are working to flush out criminals. He urged locals to help the police eradicate the thugs.

“We have received those reports and if you ask residents, they will tell you that our officers have intensified night patrols in the area. We appeal to locals to provide information that will help us serve them better,” he said.