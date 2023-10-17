Eldoret taxi drivers in panic after colleague found murdered

Panic has gripped taxi drivers in Eldoret after one of their colleagues was found murdered five days after he was reported missing.

This comes after police unearthed a motor vehicle theft syndicate in Kapsoya estate, in the same town, where the vehicle of the latest victim was found days after he had been hijacked.

The victim’s body was discovered in a tea plantation in the Chepsonoi area along Eldoret-Kapsabet road in Nandi county on Tuesday, a few hours after two suspects had been released by an Eldoret court.

The taxi driver’s vehicle- a Toyota Fielder was recovered on Sunday afternoon after days of tracking.

Colleagues said before the father of four went missing, he had been called by some unknown people seeking transport services.

He drove off from his parking area at Trakadero area in Eldoret town on Friday after the conversation, and that was the last time he was seen in town.

Detectives and the Association of Taxi Drivers started to search for his car relying on a tracking system and this led them to Kapsabet and back to Eldoret.

Eventually, the car was traced to a residential house in the Kona Ndogo area in Kapsoya Estate where the suspects were arrested.

By the time the vehicle was recovered, the number plate had been changed but the family of the missing taxi driver positively identified the vehicle and it was towed to Kapsoya police station.

Ainabkoi sub-county police Commander Alloys Mathoka said the body of Patrick Muiruri was found dumped in a tea plantation in the Chepsonoi area and has been transferred to Kapsabet Hospital Mortuary.

"It is unfortunate that the person whose taxi was recovered in Kapsoya estate on Sunday has been found dead in Nandi County. Our detectives are investigating the matter to establish how the deceased met his death," Mr Mathoka said.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu county police commander, Benjamin Mwanthi said two suspects were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

“We have recovered a taxi that was reported missing on Saturday night, we hope to arrest more suspects about this incident,” said the county commander.

The County commander said the suspects will be arraigned in court after completion of investigations.

“The suspect had already fixed a fake registration number to the vehicle in question. We hope to arrest more suspects in connection to this network of cartels involved,” said Mr Mwanthi.

The wife of the deceased taxi driver Ms Grace Muiruri said her husband had gone missing for five days and efforts to trace him proved fruitless since his phone went unanswered. She wants justice for her deceased husband.

"He was a loving husband and father and was dedicated to his work. He never offended anyone," Ms Muiruri said.

Mr Mathoka expressed hope that the truth would be established even after the court released the suspects contrary to the request of investigating officers.

The Ainabkoi sub-county police Commander said police are going to re-arrest the suspects and arraign them in court to face charges of robbery with violence that led to the murder of the victim.

“Following what has happened now we are going to re-arrest the suspects and charge them with robbery with violence that has resulted in the killing of the victim,” he said.

The incident happened just a week after six suspects were arrested in a compound in the same estate while dismantling a stolen vehicle.

The six suspects arrested a week ago were released on Sh10,000 cash bail pending investigations.