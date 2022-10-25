Nyeri taxi driver arrested for ‘raping’ passenger

Police in Nyeri are holding a taxi driver accused of raping a woman while taking her home on Sunday.

The man is said to have committed the crime in the wee hours after picking up the woman from an entertainment joint located a few kilometres from Nyeri town.

The woman hails from Nairobi and had gone out with friends, said Nyeri OCPD Anthony Okuot said.

"There was a phone that dropped in the car without his knowledge and after a search that is what led police officers dressed like civilians to arrest him at his place of work," he said.

The woman and her two friends had hailed the cab from Circuit Lounge in Ruring'u, a report from the Nyeri Central Police Station said.

But before the women left, an argument ensued between them and they resolved to let her go home on her own.

She was to be dropped off at the home of her relative, who happened to reside in the same area.

The woman told police that after boarding the car, the driver sped off with her to Majengo, where he parked the vehicle and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at her destination.