Eldoret eyeing more funding in push for city status - Governor Bii tells panel

Uasin Gishu County is eyeing more funding and other benefits with the elevation of Eldoret to a city.

If the town becomes a city, the devolved unit stands to receive additional revenue allocations to the tune of over Sh3 billion for development projects from national government agencies and other development partners, said Governor Jonathan Bii.

In previous financial years, Uasin Gishu received Sh8 billion annually from the exchequer to finance its budget and raised about Sh1.1 billion in local revenue.

Mr Bii said that if Eldoret joins Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru as a city, the county will receive more funding to implement key projects from state agencies, besides the Sh8 billion from exchequer

He said the county is working to raise over Sh1.5 billion from the current Sh1.1 billion on own-source revenues that it intends to use to implement key projects and improve services.

“On Wednesday, I talked to the county revenue officers and we are developing a strategy [on] meeting these targets. This tells you that we are capable of becoming a city," he said on Thursday when he submitted his views to the ad hoc committee on elevating Eldoret to a city.

Collected views

The panel started collecting views on October 24 from county leaders, residents and professionals and concluded its public participation on Thursday, promising to hand over its report to county leaders by next month.

Governor Bii said additional funds will enable the county to expand key roads such as a dual carriageway in the area and complete water projects.

Mr Bii said the elevation of Eldoret to a city will attract more investors, create a greater market for local farmers and create job opportunities through new industries.

“The city will also attract agencies to set up their offices. That is why I vouch for this town to become a city. The cost of land will go up [and] thus our GDP will also go up,” he added.

Governor Jonathan Chelilim Bii presents his submissionson elevation of Eldoret to city status to the ad-oh committee during a hearing at Eldoret Municipality Social Hall on November 10, 2022. Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

The team will retreat to write its final report and present it to the governor, who will forward it to the county assembly, said committee chairperson Willy Kenei.

The assembly will then discuss the committee’s recommendations and forward them to the Senate for consideration.

The process of conferring city status on Eldoret could be concluded within one year if approved by ward reps and the Senate.

"So far, we have received views from various stakeholders and a majority support it,” added Mr Kenei, who is also chairperson of the Uasin Gishu chapter of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Industry.

“But there were those with dissenting views who raised issues on security and projects, but most of them were positive."

Divided opinion

Earlier this week, Uasin Gishu residents registered divided opinions over plans to elevate Eldoret to a city.

While some supported the proposal, others called for more time for roads and other amenities to be expanded.

John Itok, a resident of the West Indies area of the town, told the committee that he backed the proposal as it would unlock the town’s economic potential.

“When this town is elevated to a city, the county will be able to attract more funds from development partners to improve facilities. That is why I support this move,” he explained at a public participation hearing at the Eldoret Municipal Hall on Tuesday that brought together neighbourhood and resident associations.

But some residents said infrastructure such as the town’s feeder roads, drainage, sewer lines, water supply and social amenities need to be upgraded first.

They also pushed for security to be beefed up in the town centre to facilitate 24-hour trading and in residential areas.

“We should delay the process … until we have put in place these facilities. We might elevate this town to a city and push up the cost of living, which will hurt most residents,” said resident Milcah Mumbi.

Ripe for elevation

On Thursday, Eldoret municipality manager Tito Koiyet argued that the town was ripe for elevation to a city as several projects have been undertaken to improve it.

Water supply and managing solid waste were being improved, Mr Koiyet said.

“We have improved a number of roads as alternative routes. For instance, the Southern Bypass is now complete and it will be opened soon for public use to ease traffic,” he said.