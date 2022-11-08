Uasin Gishu, Israel ink Sh437m partnership deals as Eldoret eyes city status

Uasin Gishu County has inked deals with the Israeli government that could transform the livelihoods of residents of Eldoret as the town races to gain city status.

The Sh437 million deal will see Israel investors support the devolved unit in digitising its health systems, training medical staff and upgrading and fitting medical laboratories with diagnostic equipment. This will be done in phases.

The discussions between Governor Jonathan Chelilim Bii and the Israel ambassador also centred on developing affordable housing, water and sanitation, transport, traffic lights, urban mobility and agriculture.

“In phase one, the key emphasis is on Uasin Gishu County Referral Hospital in a collaboration that will see all health facilities digitised," Governor Jonathan Bii said on Tuesday, flanked by Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, and government officials.

The governor said the collaboration comes as his administration is keen on boosting access to quality primary healthcare right from dispensaries to Level Four facilities to reduce referrals.

The county has 138 health centres, but patients opt to seek medical care at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, which is why the county government wants to improve the quality of healthcare.

Israel Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem (right), Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim (left) Yaron Farachi, Chief Executive Officer of Elsmed Kenya at the Uasin Gishu District Hospital’s drugs store in Eldoret town, during the Ambassador’s visit on November 07, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

City upgrade hearings

The talks came as the county pushed for Eldoret to be upgraded to a city, with an ad hoc committee formed to look into the matter and is collecting views from the public and professionals in a process expected to conclude on Thursday.

Governor Bii said the devolved unit was banking on the collaboration to improve the management of waste and water treatment for irrigation.

"Eldoret is in process of being conferred city status and the municipality is keen to become [Kenya’s] fifth city. Israel recycles 90 percent of its sewerage water for irrigation and this is a plan we want to adopt going forward," Mr Bii said, revealing that they have also agreed to collaborate with the Israeli city of Afula.

Mr Lotem said Israel will continue to deepen partnerships to benefit both countries.

"I want to assure you that we will be involved to ensure these issues are addressed. We believe in a business approach and we will work together and push forward to achieve this," said the envoy, who was on a two-day visit to the county.

He toured the offices of water company Eldowas, Uasin Gishu County Hospital and a poultry farm, among other places.

Climate smart tech

The partnership deal will also see farmers in the region trained on advancement of climate-smart technologies and best practices to improve productivity.

The county will also import artificial insemination semen directly from the Middle East country to enable farmers to improve dairy production.

"Milk production [in Israel] stands at 40kg per cow per day, compared with 4.6 per cow per day in Uasin Gishu. I am sure I will be able to change this through this partnership," the governor said.

The Israeli government also pledged to help Eldowas digitise its operations and modernise its technologies for efficient water supply to residents.