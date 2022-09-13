Court orders HIV test for man accused of defiling minor

A 24-year-old man charged with defiling and infecting a 14-year-old minor with a virus in Eldoret will undergo a medical examination at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

An Eldoret court on Monday directed Kevin Njomo to be taken to MTRH for an HIV test following a request from prosecutors.

State Counsel Jamleck Mureithi asked for more time to take the accused to hospital for the test before he is released on bond.

Mr Mureithi said the child tested positive for HIV after she was defiled, and the State wanted to ascertain if the accused infected her so as to add a new charge.

“We object to the accused being released on bond for now. The victim tested positive for HIV and we would like to subject the accused to an HIV test to ascertain whether he deliberately infected the minor …,” Mr Mureithi told Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya.

The court heard that the accused defiled the minor in Turbo sub-county on September 8, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006. He denied the charge.