Buzeki, Koti Moja trade blame over night shootout

Uasin Gishu gubernatorial candidates Jonathan Chelilim Bii — popularly known as Koti Moja — and Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprotich — popularly known as Buzeki — are pointing accusing fingers at each other over the Monday night shootout between their rival camps which left one person injured.

Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the confrontation, with each side on Tuesday claiming that the injured person was their supporter.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said the injured person suffered bullet wounds and is admitted to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Agents and supporters clash

The incident followed a clash between agents and supporters of Koti Moja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and those of Buzeki, an independent candidate, at Boma Inn Hotel on Monday night over suspicion of stuffing of voting material.

On Tuesday, both Buzeki and Koti Moja condemned the attack, with the former claiming it targeted his secretariat, while the UDA candidate claimed the injured person was his supporter.

"I have reported the matter to police and urge residents to maintain peace as they vote for their leaders," Koti Moja said, while exonerating himself from any blame.

He spoke after Buzeki earlier took issue with Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi for blaming the attack on his supporters.

The independent candidate whose campaign vehicle was recently attacked in Eldoret town in a matter still under investigation, revisited claims of a militia harassing his supporters.