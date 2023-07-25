Blood of those killed in Azimio demos on your hands, Gladys Shollei tells Raila Odinga

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has called out Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga on the anti-government protests that have seen several demonstrators killed, saying their blood is in his hands.

The Deputy Speaker said the blood of those killed and injured during the protests squarely lands on Mr Odinga, who declared civil unrest against the government over the high cost of living and repeal of the Finance Act, 2023.

She spoke on Monday as the Opposition announced another wave of anti-government protests on Wednesday to press the government to address the high cost of living and repeal the Finance Act, with the government warning that such demos will be met with the full force of the law.

The Opposition has since called off the protests and instead called for parades and vigils in honour of those who died.

“Mr Odinga is responsible for the mayhem and killings. Unfortunately, some families have lost their kin and the Opposition leader should be blamed for the deaths. The blood of those killed is in the hands of Mr Odinga and nobody else. If he had not caused the demonstrations there would be no bloodshed,” said Ms Shollei, also the Uasin Gishu woman rep.

She spoke at Burnt Forest sub-county hospital after launching a free medical camp hosted by her foundation in partnership with Passion to Give foundation, Mediheal Group of Hospitals, Chiromo Hospital Groups, and Lions Club Eldoret and Vihiga.

“Without the demonstrations, there would have been no bloodshed or people injured. There would have been no destruction and looting of property as witnessed in the anti-government demonstration. Police were quelling the rioters who had turned chaotic and were disrupting peace and causing mayhem,” she said.

Dishonest

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker said the Opposition chief was aware of how to solve the crisis affecting the country, but he has negated that “because of his penchant to rally Kenyans to the streets”.

“The cost of living cannot be solved in the streets and Mr Odinga knows it is through fiscal policy intervention and fiscal prudence, which is already being implemented by the government. Why hasn’t he given an alternative if he is sincere with the calls for protests to lower the cost of living? He is being insincere with his demands,” she said.

The Deputy Speaker also dismissed Leader of the Minority Opiyo Wandayi's letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the government for killing the demonstrators.

“They should be the ones going to the ICC because they caused the mayhem. They have incited Kenyans into violence, looting shops and other acts of lawlessness,” she said.

Further, she accused the Opposition of pulling out of bipartisan talks, saying the Kenya Kwanza team had been ready to engage them.