16 charged with stealing Sh78m alcohol from Oscar Sudi-linked Timba XO club

Sixteen people have been charged in an Eldoret court with breaking into the Timba XO club linked to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, before stealing and drinking alcohol worth Sh78 million.

They were also charged with maliciously damaging property worth Sh80 million at the same club during the youth-led street protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

The accused were arrested following anti-tax demonstrations in Eldoret on June 25, 2024, that led to looting and destruction of property at the popular club in Eldoret town.

They were charged with six counts including theft, handling stolen property and malicious damage to property belonging to the Timba XO Club during the demonstrations in Eldoret.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, together with others not before the court, broke into Timba XO lounge located in Sukunanga area in Kesses Sub County on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway where they engaged in criminal activities including theft and destruction.

The court heard that during the incident, the accused stole 11 sound speakers, flat-screen televisions, lighting effects, assorted foodstuff, alcoholic drinks, HP laptops, three Macbooks laptops, computers, utensils, and gas cylinders among other goods valued at Sh78,896,560 all belonging to Timba XO lounge.

They were also charged with a second count of malicious damage to property including offices, CCTV control room, main club store, alcohol counters, chairs, tables, glasses and assorted electronics all valued at Sh80,000,000.

Some of the suspects also faced alternative charges of handling stolen goods. Appearing before Eldoret Principal Magistrate Kesse Choronoh, they denied the charges.

Through their lawyers Asseso Omolo, Amazon Koech, and George Sonkule among others, they pleaded with the court to release them on lenient bond terms considering that most of them are high school and college students.

The lawyers told the court that three of the accused were students in different secondary schools in Uasin Gishu County.

The magistrate directed that the accused be held at Eldoret GK Prison pending the ruling on bond.

The court directed the probation officers to prepare a pre-bail report to be presented in court on Thursday, July 5 to determine if the accused are eligible for bond. The prosecution did not object to their release on bond.

The matter will be mentioned on July 5, for the court to rule on the bond application.