Crowd loots club linked to Oscar Sudi in Eldoret, loot another MP's supermarket in Nyeri

It was chaos in Eldoret, President William Ruto's backyard, as protesters broke into and looted a club linked to his ally Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

A charged crowd donned in black t-shirts and reflectors stormed Club Timba XO, destroying the property and looting alcohol.

The club ended up being a battlefield between police and protesters who put up a spirited confrontation with law enforcers.

Generally, it was chaos on Tuesday as sounds of tear gas shots, the resulting fumes, bonfires, chanting and shouts rent the air for the better part of the day.

Shops remained closed as traders kept away from town, with some residents joining in the protests earlier in the day, while others stood by watching.

They protesters said they were unhappy with the Kenya Kwanza government, accusing it of being insensitive to Kenyans.

Nyeri MP's supermarket looted

In Nyeri Town, youths overpowered police to break into Chieni Supermarket, which is linked to Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

They also threw stones at it and managed to loot the property.

Surrounding businesses were forced to close down.

Additional report by Mercy Mwende



