Ruto's swearing-in: Hundreds of school buses, PSVs ferry thousands to Kasarani

Thousands of people from the North Rift counties embarked on their journey to Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi on Monday ahead of the swearing-in of President Elect-Dr William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President.

Hundreds of school buses and Public Service Vehicles were hired to ferry locals from different parts of the region, departing from strategic locations and at intervals starting Sunday evening.

In Eldoret town, the hired school buses lined up on Mandago Road where supporters of the incoming President boarded, filling them one by one.

Traders had a windfall, jamming the ‘meeting points’ where they sold miniature Kenyan flags, Dr Ruto portraits and Kenya Kwanza branded merchandise to the travelling party, among other items.

Traders sell merchandise relevant to the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto, to his supporters in Uasin Gishu County as they waited to board buses parked along Mandago Road in Eldoret town on September 12, 2022, for Nairobi to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In Uasin Gishu, home county of Dr Ruto, locals from his Turbo constituency dispatched over 600 people to represent them at the historic occasion.

Mr Clement Kosgei, a resident from Kamagut village said they must attend the ceremony because it is a historical event given that one of their sons was going to lead the country as the fifth President of Kenya.

“This is a must attend event, especially for the locals of Kamagut where Dr Ruto was born and bred. We must show solidarity by attending the ceremony,” he said.

Supporters of President-elect William Ruto from Uasin Gishu County wait to board buses parked along Mandago Road in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on September 12, 2022, headed to Nairobi to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Upon return, they plan to set aside a date to hold a feast at Dr Ruto Sugoi home, he revealed in Eldoret.

He said people were selected from across the villages in Turbo because almost everyone wanted to attend the ceremony.

“Already there are 12 buses which will take us and we are planning to depart early evening and be at Kasarani at 4am. We do not care if we shall be paid an allowance or not, what we need is to see our son taking the oath of office as we cheer and pray for him,” said Mr Kosgei.

One of the PSVs in Kapsabet town, Nandi county being adorned with sinendet, a traditional plant used by the Kalenjin community in celebrations before departing for Kasarani, Nairobi on Monday September 12 for Dr William Ruto's swearing in. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

In Elgeyo Marakwet, the situation was no different as eager residents waited for the evening to board the vehicles to head to Nairobi.

Mr Samson Kiplagat said 15 people have been picked from each of the 20 wards in readiness for the event.

“We have been assured of a stipend to cater for our meals and we are ready for the journey which we shall embark on in the evening. We applaud our leaders for making arrangements to ensure we are part of the Kasarani historic event,” he said.

A PSV in Kapsabet town, Nandi county being adorned with sinendet, a traditional plant used by the Kalenjin community in celebrations before departing for Kasarani, Nairobi on Monday September 12 for Dr William Ruto's swearing in. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina told Nation the travelling party’s needs have been catered for and wished them safe journey.