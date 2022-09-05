Ruto Supreme Court victory celebrations bring business to a standstill in Eldoret, North Rift towns

Business came to a standstill in Eldoret town as hundreds of supporters of President-Elect William Ruto jammed the streets to celebrate the Supreme Court declaration that upheld his presidential election victory on Monday, ending days of anxiety over the contested August 9 poll.

It was an emotional moment for hundreds of supporters of the President-Elect across Uasin Gishu county where he hails from and across the North Rift counties after the Supreme Court withheld his victory.

Eldoret residents brave a downpour to follow Supreme Court proceedings on September 5, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In Eldoret, many braced the heavy rains that pounded the region as they followed the live proceedings.

Residents, some donning United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colors, flocked social joints and kept vigil and at giant screens mounted by the county government.

They keenly and pensively followed the Supreme Court proceedings from the minute the judges took their seats.

And as soon as the Chief Justice Martha Koome declared the verdict, the once pensive locals poured into the streets singing and dancing in jubilation as they praised the apex court for ruling in Dr Ruto’s favour.

They carried Dr Ruto portraits and adorned the Kalenjin revered plant sinendet plant on their necks and heads, while others hang it on their vehicles and motorcycles.

Celebrations in Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kabarnet, Bungoma, Iten and Kapenguria towns brought business to a standstill as soon as the apex court delivered the much awaited verdict, bursting into thunderous celebrations and victory tunes.

Members of the public following live Supreme Court proceedings on a public screen at the Eldoret-Iten and Uganda highway junction in Eldoret town on September 05, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Hundreds of the DP’s supporters were glued on the big screen near Eldoret National Library along Uganda road in Eldoret town, braving the rains as they followed the live proceedings, the numbers growing by the minute from the time the Supreme Court judges took their seats to deliver the crucial verdict.

The screen was mounted by the county government of Uasin Gishu and residents had been keenly following the developments at the Supreme Court.

As soon as Ms Koome delivered the verdict, emotional supporters who had been waiting with bated breath broke into a thunderous cheer before going down on their knees to thank God for the election victory, observing a moment of silence as they did so.

Happy

“We are happy today that God has given us our victory through the Supreme Court and we are ready to support our new president to ensure that he achieves the promises that he made to Kenyans,” said Edward Kiprono, a resident of Uasin Gishu.

Mr Kiprono said kneeling down was to honor God for the victory.

“I am really excited with this news. We have waited and finally the court has confirmed Dr Ruto’s win. We are hopeful that the new regime will champion the common man's interests,” said Norman Kibet, a local from Eldoret.

Another local Mr Kennetch Cheboi said with the Supreme Court having affirmed Dr Ruto’s win, the Kenya Kwanza team had no luxury of time but have to hit the road running.

“Life is very hard now in Kenya and we want the incoming to put in place mechanisms that will lower the cost of living and implement them as soon as they are sworn into office next week,” he stated.

Jubilant mood

It was the same mood in Kapsabet, Kabarnet, Kapenguria and Bungoma towns where supporters of the President-Elect could not hold their joy went as they celebrated the historic verdict, dancing, cheering and singing on the streets and social joints.

Nandi county residents following Supreme Court proceedings on Monday September 5, 2022. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

In Nandi, Governor Stephen Sang and his Deputy Governor Dr Yulta Mitei led thousands of residents in celebrations in Kapsabet town.

The county government had erected huge screens in middle of Kapsabet town where the public followed judgement delivered by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Governor Sang lauded the Supreme Court for upholding the victory of Dr Ruto as the 5th President of Kenya, saying the new President enjoyed support from all over Kenya.

Bungoma

In Bungoma, the home county to Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula, celebration cheers filled the air the better part of Monday across the major towns of Webuye, Bungoma, Kimilili, Kapsokwony, Chwele and Naitiri.

Celebrations in Bungoma town following Supreme Court verdict that upheld William Ruto's victory. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

In Bungoma, they chanted Hustler! and Weta! as they sang Kenya Kwanza praise songs.

The residents hailed Mr Wetangula saying that the Ford Kenya party boss had finally taken Bungoma and Bukusu's to the government after being in the opposition cold for a very long time.

Mr Danson Wanyama from Kimilili said Bungoma residents believed in the hustler gospel and the bottom up economic model that will empower their lives.

"What Dr Ruto has done by clinching the country’s top seat will remain an unforgettable experience in the historical and political chapter of this nation- that you do not have to come from a rich renowned family to become President," he said.

Baringo

Locals in Kabarnet town, Baringo celebrate following the Supreme Court verdict on 2022 presidential election. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

In Baringo, jubilant locals carried improvised portraits of the President-Elect as they joined local leaders who led celebrations.

But a section who talked to Nation could not hide their expectations of the President-Elect, particularly on the perennial banditry in the region, food insecurity and high poverty levels.

Bernard Kibet said locals in the region voted for the DP as their last hope and expect he would reciprocate by bringing development, especially to the far flung areas.

"Dr Ruto had promised us that once elected, the runaway insecurity menace will be a thing of the past. We are sure that he will abide by his promises so that development can be felt in the affected border villages" said Mr Kibet.

Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok who also joined locals in the celebrations said with Ruto's presidency, the first ever public university in Baringo will finally be constructed.

West Pokot

In Kapenguria, the celebrations were marked in pomp and color as the President-Elect’s supporters thronged the streets of showing off their lovely dancing skills.

Residents of West Pokot County celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld the win of Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 presidential election. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Carrying placards, twigs and blowing vuvuzelas, the supporters moved around Kapenguria town, with women staging prayers along the road thanking God for the victory.

Boda boda riders hooted as mama mbogas went round the town singing and dancing.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin lauded the Supreme Court for upholding Dr Ruto’s win.

"The judgment was solomonic. The Azimio team had no evidence and it is a shame for them to engage in forgery,” he said.

Mr Kachapin said the country was peaceful and Kenyans should fully resume their normal duties of building the nation. “The win is from God and we thank him,” he said.