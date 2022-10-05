Why human rights crusaders want land tenure system reviewed

Human rights advocates in Turkana County want the land tenure system reviewed to protect individuals who surrender their property for infrastructure development.

Led by Friends of Lake Turkana Director Ikal Angelei, they are concerned about oppression of poor land owners in major towns such as Lodwar, Lokichar, Kakuma and Lokichoggio that are have witnessed tremendous infrastructural development.

The rights defenders say lack of a proper land tenure system promotes a vicious cycle of poverty among residents.

“We have established that forcible evictions of indigenous people from land they have either individually or collectively owned by a few affluent individuals in the community are condemning them to poverty and hopelessness, with their children opting for street life,” said Ms Angelei, a champion of environment protection, natural resource governance and community rights in the county.

Major towns

She named the towns of Lodwar, Lokichar, Kakuma and Lokichoggio as those where locals were displaced to pave the way for roads and other infrastructure.

The activists want women to be included in land reforms meant to address land injustices.

The poor, Ms Angelei said, have no money to fight for the return of their land or against such injustices.

If these issues are not addressed by the authorities, she warned, land conflicts and oppression of the poor in major towns will be a major problem in Turkana.

Political leadership

She said political leaders should be at the forefront in protecting human rights.

The State should protect activists fighting for the rights of the oppressed, poor and vulnerable, said resident Joseph Egalan.