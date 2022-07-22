State issues over 12,000 title deeds in Taita Taveta

The government is set to issue 12,500 title deeds in Taita Taveta County in a bid to resettle squatters.

This will benefit squatters in Voi, Mwatate and Taveta sub-counties.

Many residents of the county live as squatters, with a huge chunk of land occupied by Tsavo National Park, ranches and sisal estates.

Some individuals also hold huge tracts, leaving locals to fight for the remaining little land.

Residents of Mabomani, Sofia, Mwangea and Ndarain Voi have been living as squatters since independence.

The government's plan to resettle them in the Mabomani phases one and two, Sofia Bona, Mwangea B and Ndara A settlement schemes overjoyed residents.

Ms Elinah Mwakio, a Mleghwa resident, said he walked more than 10km to Voi town to receive her title deed.

"I thought I would die without seeing this document. I thank the government for making my wish come true. If I die today then my children will be safe because no one will grab their inheritance," said the 60-year-old.

Speaking when he issued over 2,500 title deeds to residents in Voi, County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara said the process is part of resolving landlessness in the region.

"The government appreciates the importance of all citizens to have land ownership documents for their land," he said.

The event was to be presided over by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who failed to turn up due to other administrative duties.

Mr Kibaara asked residents to pick up their documents from the Lands office.

He urged the recipients not to sell their land as the title deeds hold immense potential to transform the lives of the beneficiaries and their dependents.

"Inform your relatives and neighbours to come and pick up their documents. We don't want them to remain in our offices," he said.

Officers from the Lands department said residents of Taveta would get 7,000 title deeds, while those in Mwatate would receive 3,000.