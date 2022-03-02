Igad protocol to help Turkana promote viable pastoralism

A herder from Kakon’gu in Turkana South with his sheep and goats at a watering point. Turkana has adopted a protocol which is expected to promote and sustain pastoralism along the border.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The county government of Turkana has adopted a protocol which is expected to promote and sustain pastoralism along the border, as well as address conflicts over pasture and water.

