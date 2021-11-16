A herder in Turkana South Sub County leading his camels to a water point due to drought.

| Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Turkana

Prime

Pastoralists on the edge of climate change: Livestock owners embrace trade

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

For the millions of pastoralists in northern Kenya, their way of life could soon fall prey to climate change. A system that has supported them for thousands of years could end due to changes in the weather.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.