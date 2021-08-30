Pastoralists embrace local solutions to conflict over pasture, water

Nangolol Nateleng, a Turkana herder from Kibish village on the border of Kenya and Ethiopia, knows the pain of conflict.

Strife over pasture and water between communities in the area means the South Omo-Turkana region is always volatile.

This situation, Mr Nateleng noted, was worsened by the drought that resulted from delayed March-May rains.

"Due to a large concentration of livestock, our only water point at the centre used to break down and secure grazing fields overgrazed and dried up,” he said.

“In late April, three innocent herders, who included a 16-year-old boy, were shot dead by armed attackers from Ethiopia."

He said killing has been one of the options for guarding water points and grazing fields.

Another herder, Moruarengeran Lokolong, said he had to flee the border village and drive his livestock 60km away to Lokamarinyang village so they could not be stolen and he could be safe too.

"We don't have farms and therefore if you lose your livestock you will be more vulnerable and impoverished," Mr Lokolong said.

Keen to break this cycle, community leaders are now pushing for homegrown solutions to help avert deaths and loss of livestock.

With the sustained drought, Kibish sub-county peacebuilding officer Achegei Abdi Adan said locals, led by elders who have established peace committees, have been undertaking homegrown solutions to weed out rivalry.

"Turkana and Nyangatom pastoralists speak the same language and share common cultural beliefs but are always in conflict when it comes to pastoralism. We started from the lowest kraals level to push for peace dialogues between the two warring communities," Mr Adan told Nation.Africa.

This was aided by the Turkana County government through the Directorate of Peace together with the Ministry of Interior, which are partnering with local organisations to facilitate frequent meetings to ensure peaceful interactions between the two communities.

Strengthening peaceful coexistence

He noted that the reliable water source of River Nakuwa had been a no-go zone for unarmed herders but now they frequently cross on foot to hold cross-border meetings that have led to the sharing of pasture and water.

"Community elders, through empowered peace committees, have committed to ensuring resources are shared with assurance from security teams from both countries to protect their lives and property through coordination," Mr Adan said.

Nyangatom Woreda administrator George Gashow said the border region is poorly developed, with unreliable physical infrastructure, low literacy and high poverty levels due to insecurity.

This, he said, means the population is largely mobile and their movement is not confined to one country and that is why they are embracing peace to open up the area for development and encourage trade.

"Villages such as Lebere, Lokorlam, Kakutan and Kangaten that are inhabited by Nyangatom pastoralists will easily access Maasai sheets, sugar, sufuria, metal boxes and washing detergents from Kibish centre that is only two kilometres away, with Turkana pastoralists assured of fresh vegetables, cereals and miraa," said Mr Gashow.

Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu assured peacebuilding officers and officials from Mercy Corps and Vétérinaires sans Frontìeres Germany (VSFG) that are supporting peace initiatives of political goodwill to ensure relative peace is sustained.

Mr Nakuleu said efforts by the Turkana County government through the Ministry of Trade to team up with the two organisations and establish cross-border trade committees that will oversee trading activities in the area was a reliable way of strengthening peaceful coexistence.

Young people in the area, he said, are also embracing sporting activities to boost interaction that when supported will give talented boys and girls the opportunity to have sports as an alternative livelihood and shun retrogressive cattle rustling activities.