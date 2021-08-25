Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

Marsabit

Prime

Experts called in after mass deaths of goats, sheep in Marsabit

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Residents have called for thorough scientific research to establish what killed more than 150 goats and sheep in Balessa, Dukana ward, in Marsabit County last week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.