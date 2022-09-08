ODM governor vows to work with Ruto, attend swearing-in

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, elected under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has publicly declared his unwavering support for a William Ruto government after the Supreme Court upheld his presidential election victory on Monday.

Mr Lomorukai, the only governor elected on an ODM ticket in the North Rift region, also vowed to attend the swearing-in of Dr Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

He said he respects the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court to uphold Dr Ruto's win, noting that his administration appreciates it and would work with him.

"It will be prudent or necessary that as a county government we need to deliver services to the people of Turkana. Though we were elected in different parties, that will not stop us from working together. Life must continue," the governor said.

He added that it will be in good faith to support a President elected by Kenyans as the governor also supports the agenda of the national government to deliver services per their manifestos.

His decision recalls that of his predecessor Josphat Nanok, who despite being reelected under ODM in 2017, attended the swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani for his second term.

As chairman of the Council of Governors, Mr Nanok had pledged to work closely with Mr Kenyatta’s government to implement projects in his county.