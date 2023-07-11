Measles outbreak in Turkana West blamed on refugees, pastoralists from Uganda

A measles outbreak has been declared in Turkana West Sub County, where health officials have reported 295 cases and five deaths since March.

County Preventive and Promotive Chief Officer Peter Lomorukai says the highly contagious viral disease, which can cause pneumonia, diarrhoea, encephalitis, brain swelling and blindness, poses a new threat in the refugee-hosting sub-county.

Health officials say they have determined that the recent influx of refugees from South Sudan, where there was a measles outbreak, and the return of Turkana pastoralists from Uganda has led to the spread of the disease through close or direct contact with unvaccinated residents.

"We mobilised an emergency response team to vaccinate children under five in the sub-county as part of urgent measures to stop the spread. The week-long measles vaccination campaign is targeting 39,515 children," he said.

Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement

The first case was reported in March in the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement, where residents and refugees live together under a new integrated plan.

The emergency team is trying to ensure that the cases are well managed and that the majority of children are vaccinated so that the disease doesn't spread to other sub-counties.

Because of the nomadic lifestyle of pastoralists, Mr Lomorukai said the decentralised unit, with support from the government's health partners, was stepping up routine immunisation and integrated medical outreach in remote areas.

The last outbreak of measles in the county was between 2016 and 2017, and immunisation was immediately launched to build immunity in children so that they can protect themselves.