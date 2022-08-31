Governor Lomorukai reshuffles cabinet four days into office

Four days after taking office, Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai on Tuesday reshuffled his cabinet, making changes to the executive dockets he inherited from his predecessor Josphat Nanok to facilitate smooth running of the county.

Mr Lomorukai said he reorganised chief officers pursuant to his powers and privileges under the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, part 45 (5).

Finance Chief Officer Abraham Losinyen and his Infrastructure counterpart Rosemary Nchinyei were deployed to the office of the county secretary and the head of public service in unspecified capacities.

Mr Losinyen's position was taken by Mr Abdullahi Yusuf, who moves from Livestock Production, Veterinary Services and Fisheries.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

The governor appointed in an acting capacity John Ayangan Korikel as chief officer for Infrastructure, Transport and Public Works. Mr Korikel is the director of administration in the Lands, Housing, Urban Areas Management department.

Director of Trade James Lokwale was appointed acting chief officer for Water Services.

"I have made chances for county chief officers so that we kick off serious work of developing the county by ensuring funds allocated to every ministry are managed prudently and properly," Mr Lomorukai said.

Chief officers Augustine Lokwang Ekitela (Office of the Governor), Dr Malcon Lochodo (Health Services) and Ms Esther Ikaru (Public Service, Administration and Disaster Management) retained their portfolios.

Chief officers Stella Lochodo (Tourism, Culture, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources) and Jeremial Apalia Lomari (Economic Planning) swapped positions.

Dr Jacob Lolelea, formerly chief officer for Agriculture and Land Reclamation, was transferred to the Lands, Housing, Urban Areas Management in the same capacity.

Education, Sports and Social Protection Chief Officer John Tukei was transferred to Livestock Production, Veterinary Services and Fisheries. Mr Tukei's position will now be held by Andrew Losuru, who was in charge of Lands, Housing and Urban Areas Management.

Water Chief Officer Moses Natome was transferred to Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs.

Accountants and procurement officers have also been reshuffled, with Governor Lomorukai directing that the changes take effect immediately.