10,000 hunger-stricken residents targeted with 316 tonnes of relief food

The Turkana County government has procured 316 tonnes of relief food to be distributed to hunger-stricken residents of Turkana East sub-county.

The Disaster Management department is targeting 10,000 families in Lokori/Kochodin, Katilia and Kapedo/Napeitom wards, where insecurity has exacerbated hunger caused by drought.

The first batch of 53 tonnes was dispatched for distribution in Lokori/Kochodin ward, said Disaster Management executive Jeremiah Lemuya.

He said livestock, the main source of locals’ livelihoods, are being stolen and breadwinners shot dead by bandits.

"Due to insecurity, villagers can't safely access markets to sell livestock and buy more food items. The situation also scares away potential well-wishers and agencies from reaching out to the people at risk of severe hunger," Mr Lemuya said.

Bandits

He appealed to the national government, now conducting Operation Komesha Uhalifu in North Rift, to flush out bandits from the border of Turkana and Baringo counties and reach out to survivors with more relief food.

Turkana is also providing clean and safe drinking water using trucks and storage tanks to residents of Lopii area of Lokori/Kochodin in Turkana East and the Nariamao kraals in Turkana South.

Turkana County Disaster Management Executive Jeremiah Lemuya flagging off relief food to Turkana East Sub County on October 9, 2022. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

In Turkana West, the local government partnered with Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and AIC Health Ministries (AIC-HM) to rehabilitate water sources in the drought-stricken Loteteleit village in Lokichoggio.

A windmill powering a borehole in the area broke down in January, forcing pastoralists to walk long distances in search of water, said Water Services acting Chief Officer James Lokwale.

"With support from WHH and AIC-HM, we have replaced the windmill with solar power and another hand pump borehole was repaired to ensure adequate water for livestock and domestic use," Mr Lokwale said.

The remaining work includes delivering and installing a plastic storage tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres and a trough to hold water for livestock.

"Contracts for drilling two more boreholes in the neighbouring villages of Nayanaegilae and Lopech have been issued, with works starting by the end of October," he added.

Scoop water holes

Before the only water source in the area was repaired, residents had to dig scoop holes in the dry riverbed of a seasonal river to draw water, said Lokwar Loriko, a pastoralist in Loteteleit.

“We have suffered for six months without clean water because our scoop holes and shallow wells were even being relied on by wild animals. Drinking contaminated water that we step in and livestock excrete in was normal despite the health risks," Mr Loriko said.

He said locals will come up with a water users’ committee to better manage water sources.

Drought response project

In Turkana South, Anglican Development Services (ADS), under its drought response project, is targeting 500 households in Kaputir and Lobokat wards to restock the livestock of residents who lost their animals to drought and bandits.