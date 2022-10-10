Why Kerio Valley leaders want banditry classified as terrorism

Elected leaders from the Kerio Valley are pushing the government to classify banditry as an act of terrorism.

They want this done through tougher laws, noting that it is the only way to address it.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Wisley Rotich urged harsher laws to fight runaway banditry in this and other regions.

“As leaders, we shall advocate for banditry to be classified under terrorism in the Kenyan law. We are disturbed by the killings caused by bandits, who operate in the same manner as terrorists who are unleashing acts of extremism in other parts of the country,” Mr Cherargei said.

“It is no longer banditry when a family including children is wiped out by marauding thugs. This is systematic elimination of the population and if not checked, all human beings in the region will be wiped out," the Senator said.

“The criminals are the same as terrorists and we should not have any sympathy for such people," he added.

The leaders spoke at interdenominational thanksgiving service held in Koilel, Uasin Gishu County, on Saturday and attended by Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from (left), Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Kesses MP Julius Ruto during a thanksgiving service at Koilel Primary School in Uasin Gishu County on October 09, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Changes to the Anti-Terrorism Act

Mr Cherargei said he will initiate changes in the Anti-Terrorism Act to include banditry.

The leaders regretted the deadly raids witnessed in the Kerio Valley.

They spoke against the backdrop of last month’s killings of 12 people, including eight police officers, in Naipetom, Turkana East, by suspected bandits from Baringo County.

Mr Murkomen was optimistic that President William Ruto’s administration will assertively address banditry and restore lasting peace and security in Kerio Valley.

“We want to change the narrative of Kerio Valley being referred to as the ‘valley of death’ to the ‘valley of life’. I am sure this time round we will have lasting peace in Kerio Valley so that locals can enjoy its splendor,” said Mr Murkomen, nominated by Dr Ruto as Transport Cabinet secretary.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen speaking at Koilel in Uasin Gishu county on October 9, 2022. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Buried more than 120 people in eight months

Governor Rotich regretted that within eight months, in his county alone, he buried more than 120 people killed by bandits, while hundreds of others were maimed.

He said county governments in the region will work with the national government, churches and other entities “to ensure we wipe out banditry once and for all”.

Mr Cherargei challenged the government to invest in good roads in the region to open it up for other economic activities and discourage banditry, which he said had exacerbated poverty and illiteracy in the affected communities.

“Once Mr Murkomen takes over as Transport CS, he should make sure that all roads in the region are opened up to make it easier to deal with the banditry issue,” he said.

Collaboration

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed, who also attended the thanksgiving ceremony, said save for sporadic attacks, the government had reduced the spate of raids through collaboration with communities, leaders and security teams in the region.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed (centre), Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren (left), and security officers during a visit at Kasiela in Baringo South Sub-County, Baringo County on March 08, 2022. This was before launching the redeployment of 80 National Police Reservists to Baringo South and Baringo North Sub-Counties which happened at Mochongoi in Baringo County. Bandits are said to be hiding in Korkoron hills ( in the background). Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Grouo

“When I came to the Rift Valley early this year, the attacks happened on a weekly basis. But due to a sustained operation and collaboration, we have considerably reduced the killings,” said the Regional administrator.

“We have managed to recover four guns that were stolen from the slain officers in Naipetom and 120 more during the ongoing operation in the Kerio Valley," he said.