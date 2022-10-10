Mary Ekai, peace crusader killed by bandits, buried in emotional ceremony

Ms Mary Ekai Kanyaman, a peace crusader shot dead by bandits on September 24 alongside eight police officers in an ambush in Namariat, Turkana East sub-county, was laid to rest in Lodwar, Turkana Central, on Saturday.

Ms Kanyaman was with a patrol team comprising General Service Unit (GSU) officers, police reservists and general duty personnel pursuing bandits who had attacked Ngikengoi village in Elelea sub-location, Katilia ward.

Napeitom Senior Chief Gilbert Lomukuny was also killed in the attack that ended a mission to recover stolen livestock.

Emotions ran high as relatives, friends and leaders led by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai and his Samburu counterpart Jonathan Lati narrated how Ms Kanyaman met her death in an inhumane way.

Family killed by bandits

Mourners heard that early in her life, in January 1992, bandits raided Kapedo, where she was born, killed 11 members of her family and stole all livestock.

At 12 years old, she went on foot to Maralal, Samburu County, through Morijo to join her extended family in Mtaro village headed by Mzee Boniface Eyanae and continued her education.

Her widower, David Lokemer, said it was hard to accept the death of a loved one, especially one so sudden and brutal.

Mr Lokemer eulogised Ms Kanyaman, with whom he had four children, as a beautiful, highly intelligent woman who was also understanding, loving and supportive.

Turkana county women professionals paying their last respects to one of their own- peace crusader the late Ms Mary Ekai Kanyaman on October 8, 2022. Ms Ekai was shot dead by bandits on September 24, 2022 alongside eight police officers in an ambush in Namariat, Turkana East sub-county. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Committed

Governor Lati and some members of the Samburu County Executive Committee said Ms Kanyaman, who was once Health executive and gender adviser to the governor, was a hardworking, committed and loving person who went for what she wanted and believed in.

Mr Lati said leaders in Samburu and Turkana, where many people have been killed by bandits and livestock stolen, must unite and find a long-term local solution to banditry and stock theft on the border with Baringo County.

He said bandits from Baringo, especially Tiaty constituency, have killed many people in Samburu and Turkana and his administration was opening up access roads to boost security patrols and the movement of goods and services.

"The Turkana administration should also invest in roads at the border as a permanent camp for rangers from the Turkana and Samburu communities is established to ward off bandits from Tiaty," Mr Lati said.

Funded militia group

Mr Lomorukai said bandits from Tiaty had transformed into an organised militia group funded by some politicians.

"They are aware of the ongoing security operation in Turkana East and are now escaping to Uganda through Pokot North sub-county, while terrorising residents of Turkana South sub-county, where hundreds of livestock have been stolen and more raids are still being planned," the governor said.

He urged the Ugandan government to strengthen security surveillance on the border and block armed bandits fleeing the security operation in Kenya from crossing over.

He advised security personnel Kenya to deal ruthlessly with bandits at known crossing points to Uganda. He was with other Turkana leaders, including Senator James Lomenen and MPs Daniel Epuyo (Turkana West), Nicholas Ngikor (Turkana East), Joseph Namuar (Turkana Central) and Cecilia Ng'itit (woman rep).

Talks with President

The leaders, who said they wanted talks with President William Ruto on eliminating banditry.

"If President Ruto's government does not completely end banditry, especially catalysed by leaders and Pokot bandits from Tiaty, no one else will do it,” Mr Namuar said, addressing his words to Dr Ruto.

“The 32 percent of presidential votes Turkana people gave you is for you to completely [eliminate] banditry."