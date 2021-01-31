Turkana, UN seeks to control malnutrition

By  SAMMY LUTTA

The World Food Programme (WFP) will partner with Turkana County government to strengthen food system and lower malnutrition levels, currently standing at 26.5 percent.

WFP Country Director Lauren Landis on Wednesday said the county should shift from subsistence to commercial food production to boost food accessibility.

Ms Landis said that Turkana, which also hosts refugees at Kakuma and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement, most depending solely on United Nations Agency for food, funding gaps has always resulted to lengthy rations cuts also affection their health and nutrition.

“As a former WFP Director of Nutrition I am passionate about food and nutrition programmes. WFP will partner with arid counties to venture into sustainable food production projects,” she said when she met Turkana county executive led by Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro in Lodwar.

County Executive for Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries, Philip Aemun acknowledged WFP support of county extension services and revival of 45 irrigation schemes through flood-proofing existing irrigation infrastructure.

