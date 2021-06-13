Tuk tuk operators oppose new guidelines by Mombasa County

Mombasa tuk tuk operators block Nyerere Avenue in Mombasa on February 24, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

By  Wachira Mwangi

Tuk-tuk operators in Mombasa County are up in arms against a newly introduced policy that has seen several them denied operating licenses.

