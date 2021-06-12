KPA teams humiliate opponents in Malawi tournament

KPA players and officials at Chileka International Airport.

KPA players and officials at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre Malawi on June 11, 2021 ahead of the Malawi International Basketball Tournament.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KPA men also opened their campaign with a comfortable 87-31 victory over Crazy Warriors.

In Blantyre, Malawi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.