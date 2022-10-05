We’ll only pay genuine pending bills, says Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has said his administration will only clear genuine pending bills and officials are preparing a supplementary budget to reflect his priorities.

Mr Natembeya told members of the county assembly (MCAs) during their first session on Tuesday that his government faced abnormally high pending bills, which he vowed to scrutinise before pay genuine ones.

"Of course, these are county bills and we are committed to paying them. However, we shall only pay those that are examined and verified," he said in his address to MCAs.

Verification committee

To this effect, the county government plans to establish a pending bills verification committee with "strict terms of reference and timelines" to address the issue.

"Any pending bill that will fall short of the criteria set out in the terms of reference and the Public Finance Management Act regulations will not be paid," he added.

Mr Natembeya, who was elected under the Democratic Action Party (DAP-K), lamented that Trans Nzoia’s own-source revenues were far short of the potential, blaming shortfalls partly on pilferage, with much of the money not reaching county coffers.

“To address this, I am with immediate effect putting all collectors and supervisors on notice that all collections must be accounted for," he stated.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya (centre), County Assembly Speaker Andrew Wanyonyi (third left), Assembly Clerk Moses Lubao (second right) and other county officials pose for a photo ahead of the official opening of the County Assembly on October 4, 2022. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

County Valuation Roll

He also said the County Valuation Roll should be completed to reflect current property values.

"The updated roll will align land rates and rents to current property market rates. The current County Valuation Roll is more than two decades old and is hopelessly outdated," he added.

The governor said his government has an extensive agenda and will count on MCAS’ full support.

"At the core of my vision is the intent to empower our people and give them the capacity to harness the many opportunities that exist in our county," he stated.

Sports facilities uplift

He said money will be set aside to revitalise available sports facilities, including Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale which is in disrepair.

He promised to restore the beauty and elegance of Kitale, which is the county headquarters.

His administration also plans to review user charges for bodaboda operators and make it friendly to riders. He announced a Sh500 one-off annual operational charge for the operators instead of the monthly payment of Sh300.

Other priorities

He also promised to prioritise education, agriculture, infrastructure, social services, security and youth and women empowerment.

On education, he said his government will continue building more Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classrooms. He will also build and equip workshops at vocational training centres. Teachers and instructors will also be recruited to address shortages against a high rate of enrolment at the centres.

"More urgently, my government will place existing ECDE teachers on permanent and pensionable terms. It is not fair that these ECDE teachers have been on contract for over seven years now, serving on two-year terms and have not been paid their service gratuity for even one term. This is unacceptable," he stated.

Inherited projects

Some of the promises would be achieved by completing projects inherited from the first government, he said. They include Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital, the Masinde Muliro Business Centre and Tom Mboya Mother and Child Hospital.

"This will guarantee value for taxpayers’ money, but due diligence will be exercised as we do so," said the former Rift Valley regional commissioner, who succeeded former governor Patrick Khaemba.

He promised to unite leaders regardless of their political affiliations so as to benefit the people of Trans Nzoia.