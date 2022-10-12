Trans Nzoia hospitals to procure drugs, supplies directly from Kemsa

Health facilities in Trans Nzoia will now start procuring drugs and non-pharmaceuticals directly from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), in a move expected to help the county meet its specific needs and curb shortages.

This is a departure from the past, when the department of Health made a single requisition and consignments would be dispatched to the facilities from Kitale.

For a long time, the county government procured drugs from Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), a private entity.

“Subsequent orders will be delivered directly to the health facilities through a system called last mile delivery supply” Health executive Clare Wanyama said when she announced the new approach on Tuesday.

She spoke when she flagged off a consignment of drugs and non-pharmaceuticals worth Sh51.7 million received from Kemsa.

Drug shortages

Governor George Natembeya’s administration wants to end drug shortages by sealing loopholes that led to drug shortages, Ms Wanyama said.

“This delivery is part of the efforts by our governor to improve healthcare. The consignment includes three large trucks and one lorry containing the county order. Two more lorries contain universal healthcare scale-up orders,” she said.

Commodities that are not stocked by Kemsa but are required hospitals will be procured at the facility level, MEDs or other prequalified suppliers using other funding sources.

County officials told the Nation that MEDS had demanded that the county government make payments first before procurement, which is why they decided to procure directly from Kemsa.

Accountability

Ward reps who were present at the event said they would ensure the drugs reach sub-county hospitals and ward dispensaries and they would be accountable for the supplies.

Mr Natembeya recently said his administration had signed a contract with Kemsa for supply of drugs and other medical supplies.

He also said all debts owed to Kemsa would be paid to avoid disruption in supplies of drugs and non-pharmaceuticals.

“We have reached an agreement with Kemsa that will ensure drugs are delivered on time to [avoid] shortages that force them to purchase drugs in private pharmacies at a higher cost,” the governor said.

Efficiency

He also said all health centres in Trans Nzoia’s five sub-counties will be equipped and supplied with enough drugs and personnel.

"We will add more staff who will be paid very well, but they must render services to the people," he said.

He warned against theft of drugs, noting that stern disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in the graft.