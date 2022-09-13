Health federation lauds proposed reforms by President William Ruto

The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) has hailed health sector reform proposals that President William Ruto plans to implement.

KFH is the country’s Health Sector Board under the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

In a statement, KHF leaders said that the restructuring operations in the country’s health agencies will be a tipping point that will benefit all health care stakeholders.

In his speech on Tuesday, the President said that he is on a mission to reinvent the national insurer and ensure that there is an improved procurement of medical supplies in the country.

In the past, Kenya’s major medical procurement supplier, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has previously been marred with countless irregularities.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta left the office after appointing a new board that is in the process of reforming the authority.

The federation’s chief executive, Dr Anastancia Nyalita said that an Integration of information systems will be crucial in advancing efforts to provide quality visibility and traceable datasets.

“Such integration of information systems will help in providing health service delivery integrity at the health commodities procurement, finance, quality assurance, and record management levels,” she said.

"At KHF, we shall be at hand to support the reform endeavours and provide technical support as necessary as the delivery of quality healthcare service remains our driving force as a Federation,” said Dr Nyalita.