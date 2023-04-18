Traders displaced in Kitale demolitions to pave way for stadium expansion

More than 100 traders in Kitale are counting losses running into millions of shillings after the County Government of Trans Nzoia started demolishing houses and structures constructed on Kenyatta Stadium land in Kitale town.

The demolitions that started on Monday have sent panic among property owners, particularly those sitting on land meant for public utilities. Affected by the demolitions are shops, rental houses, resorts, bars, and other buildings that were illegally built on the stadium land.

Governor George Natembeya said the move paves way for the rehabilitation and expansion of sports facilities at the stadium.

The work is being led by a task force appointed by Mr Natembeya to repossess all grabbed public land in the county. The team is headed by Lands CEC Janerose Mutama.

Last month, at the launch of the renovation of the iconic Kenyatta Stadium, Mr Natembeya gave notice to land grabbers in the county to vacate or face eviction.

No notice

Traders have, however, accused the county government of effecting illegal demolitions since they were not given notice.

Mr Joseph Wainaina, who owned rental houses adjacent to the stadium, said he had lost more than Sh5 million in the demolitions that started on Monday.

"I did not receive any notice from the county government and I have lost everything. We don't know where to start but we will seek redress," said Mr Wainaina.

Another rental property owner, Mr David Maker, said he has all the documents regarding the ownership of the plot.

"This is an investment we did many years ago and we have our title deed. This is unfair. I think that the county government should have negotiated with us first," he lamented.

The stadium has been neglected for years, and athletes and football teams hold competitions at the privately owned Ndura sports complex.