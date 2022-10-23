Police mount search for man who allegedly strangled mother to death in Trans Nzoia

Police in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County have launched a manhunt for a man suspected of strangling his mother to death.

The incident was reported to Kiminini Toll Police post by Mr Andrew Barasa Wanjala, 66, husband to the deceased, Ms Judith Nafula Konya.

Ms Konya, 50, was a laboratory technician at St Joseph Girls High School Kitale.

Ms Konya’s body was discovered floating in Kiminini River by a herdsman on Saturday.

According to a police report, Mr Barasa reported that his wife was missing and could not be reached on phone.

“We suspect that deceased’ 25-year-old son, who is at large, could be involved in the murder of his mother," police said.

The body was retrieved from the river and moved to Cherangany Nursing Home Mortuary in Kitale town where it is awaiting autopsy.

Speaking to Nation.Africa at Bondeni village, Mr Barasa said he tried calling his wife 64 times after she went missing, but her mobile phone was switched off.

"We even called the school but we were told she was not there. So, when we visited her house in the company of detectives, we discovered that she might have been attacked in the house," said Mr Barasa.

Mr Barasa said his son, who is at large, visited a relative in Eldoret on the day his mother went missing.

St Joseph Girls High School Kitale Principal Rosebella Oraro said they were saddened by the incident.

"She was in school on Monday, October 17 and prepared the laboratory for practical lessons. However, she didn't show up on Tuesday. So, we thought she was sick. On Wednesday, we went to her house and didn't find her," said Ms Oraro.

He described the deceased as a hardworking member of staff who was dedicated to her work.

"She did her work without being pushed around. It is regrettable that we lost her in such circumstances. We leave all this to God. She was among the longest-serving staff members. As a school, we shall give her a befitting send-off," Ms Oraro said.

Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara told Nation. Africa that preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was killed by her own son.